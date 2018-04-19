Biloxi pharmacy kept quiet after recall of some of its meds, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alerted the media and other health care professionals about the recall of injections from a Biloxi pharmacy after the business did not inform the public about the recall.
Coastal Meds initiated a voluntary recall on its sterile, injectable drug products on April 5 but did not tell the public, so the FDA is warning people to "dispose of any products made and distributed by the company," according to a release from Pharma & Healthcare Worldwide.
The FDA says it found visible particles and poor sterile productions practices in the Coastal meds' injections during inspections in March and April.
Injecting a drug with particle matter can cause "life-threatening adverse events" and infection, allergic reaction and toxicity, the FDA said.
Over the last three years, the FDA says, Coastal Meds produced weight loss injections with potency and sterility failures.
Some of the injections at Coastal Meds also lacked labels explaining dosage strength, the expiration date or the labeling of not for resale, the FDA report said.
Coastal Meds is located on Medical Park Drive, just off Cedar Lake Road.
