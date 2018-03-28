Restaurant inspections in South Mississippi for March 22-27

Four South Mississippi restaurants have received a C rating during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health.
There were 112 South Mississippi restaurants inspected, and 554 restaurants were inspected statewide, during the period of March 22-27.
Facilities that serve food are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical. Restaurant management must display the most recent report where customers can see the rating.
From March 22-27, the following District IX restaurants were rated C:
Five Happiness, 4402 E. Aloha Drive, Suite 12, Diamondhead — A Permit Type 4 inspection was held at the full-service restaurant, where three violations were found: insects, rodents or animals present; improper eating, drinking, tasting or tobacco use; and food contact surface was not cleaned and sanitized. The improper use and food surface violations were corrected on site.
Shell Landing Grill, 3499 Shell Landing Blvd., Gautier — A scheduled inspection was held at the fast food/delicatessen counter, where three violations were found: hands not clean and properly washed; improper date marking and disposition; and food contact surface was not cleaned and sanitized. The hand cleaning and date marking violations were corrected on site.
Michael Patrick's Grill, Golden Nugget, 151 Beach Blvd., Biloxi — A scheduled inspection was held at the full-service restaurant, where four violations were found: food was not separated and protected (repeat violation); improper cold holding temperatures (repeat violation); improper date marking and disposition; and inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible. All violations were corrected on site.
Just 1 More Grill, 1512 U.S. 90, Gautier — A Permit Type 2 inspection was held at the fast food/delicatessen counter, where three violations were found: the person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge in performing duties; food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized; and sewage wastewater not properly disposed.
