Could this mammogram technology save your life?

Three-dimensional mammography, designed to detect breast cancer sooner and reduce false-positive results, is now available at a Coast clinic.
The Gulfport Obstetrical & Gynecological Clinic on Old Pass Road offers screenings using the trademarked Genius 3D Mammography technology developed by global company Hologic. Hologic says its system increases detection of invasive breast cancer by 41 percent and reduces false-positive results by 40 percent.
The 3D technology can detect breast cancer up to 15 months earlier than traditional 2D imaging, according to the clinic.
“The Genius 3D Mammography exam allows your doctor to examine your breast tissue layer by layer,” the Genius 3D Facebook page says. “So, instead of viewing all of the complexities of your breast tissue in a flat image, as with traditional 2D mammography, fine details are more visible and no longer hidden by the tissue above or below.”
Maggie Kahle, office manager at the Gulfport clinic, said Medicare and Medicaid cover the 3D screenings, but some insurance companies consider it experimental and are not yet providing coverage for screenings. She said the screening system has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the American College of Radiology.
Radiologists at Gulf Coast Imaging contract with the clinic to read its mammograms.
She said the new system also is less uncomfortable than traditional mammography equipment. The top plate is plastic and molds more to a woman’s breast, she said, while the bottom plate has compression springs.
“It's not two solid plates,” she said. “There's more give to the machine.”
Breast cancer survivor and musician Sheryl Crow is an advocate for Genius 3D Mammography.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
