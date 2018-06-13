Long Beach could be getting its first casino

Developers plan to be at the July meeting of the Mississippi Gaming Commission asking for approval to build the first casino in Long Beach.
Coast developer James Parrish said his company owns the property for the casino development, which includes the former Kmart and and Sav-A-Center grocery store on the north side of U.S. 90 to the water on the south side.
The 12-acre site is at 241 East Beach Blvd. in Long Beach.
According to a legal advertisement in the Sun Herald, the 40,000 square foot casino will have 1,200 slot machines and 20 table games, along with the 300 hotel rooms required by Gaming Commission regulations. Those regulations also require a fine dining restaurant.
The developers have worked for more than two years to get to the point of securing the property and investors and asking for site approval.
"It's been a long process," Parrish said.
