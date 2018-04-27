Joan Lee of Fayetteville, Georgia, won $200,000 at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D'Iberville Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Woman's trip to Coast casino pays off big time

April 27, 2018 05:00 AM

A Georgia woman who said she comes to South Mississippi each year will return home a lot richer.

Joan Lee of Fayetteville, Georgia, won $200,000 at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D'Iberville on Wednesday. She was playing a $100 Double Double Gold Machine in the Pearl Cove High Limit Salon.

The winnings are subject to tax.

“I come down here once a year with my husband and our usual bus group,” Lee said in a press release.

Scarlet Pearl said in a press release announcing the jackpot that it offers customers the newest in game technology along with old favorites.

“It thrills us to see our players win big . . .,” said Amanda Totaro, vice president of marketing.

