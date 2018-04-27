Woman's trip to Coast casino pays off big time

A Georgia woman who said she comes to South Mississippi each year will return home a lot richer.
Joan Lee of Fayetteville, Georgia, won $200,000 at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D'Iberville on Wednesday. She was playing a $100 Double Double Gold Machine in the Pearl Cove High Limit Salon.
The winnings are subject to tax.
“I come down here once a year with my husband and our usual bus group,” Lee said in a press release.
Scarlet Pearl said in a press release announcing the jackpot that it offers customers the newest in game technology along with old favorites.
“It thrills us to see our players win big . . .,” said Amanda Totaro, vice president of marketing.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
