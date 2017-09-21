Beau Rivage names new president with Gulf Coast roots

New Orleans Native Bill Boasberg was named the new president and chief operating officer at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Thursday.
MGM Resorts International announced the appointment and said he will assume his new roll later this year after completing licensing requirements. He succeeds Marcus Glover, who was named president and COO of the Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City.
“We are pleased to announce Mr. Boasberg’s return home to the South, where his knowledge of the region, industry expertise and financial acumen will help position the Beau for even greater success,” said Anton Nikodemus, chief operating officer regional operations.
Boasberg comes to Biloxi after serving as the top executive at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, where he led the team through the resort’s opening in December. In June he was promoted to president and COO of the resort.
He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University and an MBA from the University of New Orleans, and began his career in hospitality and casinos at Bally’s in New Orleans.
He previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. During his 12 years with MGM Resorts, he has directed complex financial strategies at The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.
At the Beau Rivage, Mississippi’s largest casino, he will oversee daily operations and provide strategic direction, the company said.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
