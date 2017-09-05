Golden Nugget Biloxi owner now has himself a professional basketball team

He owns Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi and restaurants and casinos across the country, and now Tilman Fertitta has himself a basketball team.
The Houston Rockets announced Tuesday that Fertitta, the sole owner of Landry’s restaurants and Golden Nugget casinos and hotels, signed an agreement to purchase the NBA franchise.
The terms of the sale were not disclosed, although ESPN reports the sale price is $2.2 billion. The press release said Fertitta has no other partners in the transaction.
“This is a life-long dream come true,” said Fertitta, a native of Galveston and a life-long resident of the Houston area.
He applauded current Rockets’ owner Leslie Alexander as “one of the best owners in all of sports” and thanked him for the opportunity.
Alexander said he has known Fertitta for 24 years and called him “a Houstonian, business leader and committed to the success and excellence of the Rockets both on and off the basketball court.”
Fertitta is also building The Post Oak at Uptown Houston, a 38-story tower with luxury hotel rooms and residences, office space, restaurants, a private Bentley and Rolls Royce showroom and helicopter pad access.
Fertitta also stars on the CNBC reality show “Billion Dollar Buyer” and filmed episodes for the show at Golden Nugget Biloxi and at Pop Brothers in Gulfport.
