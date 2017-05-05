Silver Slipper opens new Beach Bar & Café

The Silver Slipper Casino Hotel’s new Silver Slipper Beach Bar & Café officially opened Thursday during a joint Business After Hours gathering, with chamber members from East St. Tammany in Louisiana joining the Hancock Chamber.
A swimming pool at the hotel also is under construction.
The Beach Bar & Café is next to the beach, yet under the hotel for shade. The menu varies by day and includes blackened swordfish bites, grilled trout tacos, alligator sausage dogs, and smoked tuna salad, as well as hamburgers, hot dogs and pulled pork.
For the spring, the new venue is open four days a week. The bar is open 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The cafe hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Starting Memorial Day weekend, the outdoor bar and café will open daily at 11 a.m.
“Since we opened our hotel two years ago,” said John Ferrucci, Silver Slipper general manager, “our customers have asked us to create a cool place they can use to enjoy the panoramic views of the beach and the Gulf. We are pleased to open this venue and allow our guests to experience some great food and relaxing times at this beachside bar.”
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments