Little Big Town is year’s first concert at Great Lawn at Harrah’s Gulf Coast

Little Big Town just won its fourth award for Vocal Group of the Year from the Academy of Country Music and where’s the band headed — to Biloxi for a Labor Day Weekend concert on The Great Lawn at Harrah’s Gulf Coast.
Tickets go on sale Friday for the Sept. 1 concert.
This is the first time in five years for the band to play Biloxi. The four members — Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet — are all from the South. They’ll take the waterfront stage, delivering their rich harmonies and summertime songs, as the sun sets into the water.
“The Mississippi Gulf Coast is a hotspot throughout our Southern region for visitors to enjoy the Labor Day holiday,” said Jonathan Jones, general manager of Harrah’s Gulf Coast. “Since the weekend in Biloxi offers an experience like no other, we wanted to bring visitors a concert like no other.”
Little Big Town is one the hottest country musical groups right now, he said, with their recent Billboard Hot 100 song “Better Man,” along with other hits, “Boondocks,” “Pontoon,” “Day Drinking” and Grammy-award winning song “Girl Crush” playing on all the country radio stations.
This is the first concert of the year on the 10.5-acre Great Lawn, and Harrah’s is lining up another act beyond Labor Day, when the night’s sizzle will come from the band and the crowd rather than the weather. This is the first year fans will be able to watch and hear the concert from the decks at The Blind Tiger restaurant on the west side of Harrah’s Great Lawn.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster and the early bird gets the discounted price of $25. Ticket prices increase $35 beginning June 5. Ticketmaster has three options for the concert: general admission, pit and VIP.
Members of Total Rewards, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, can purchase presale tickets from Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. May 2
Details: HarrahsGulfCoast.com or Ticketmaster.com
