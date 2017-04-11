Biloxi again going after the state to get casino rent

Biloxi is going after the money the state is holding from rent paid by the Golden Nugget Casino Resort.
The city filed a lawsuit Monday in Harrison County Chancery Court to protect its right to $606,350.52 in rent. The management of Golden Nugget Casino Resort has paid the rent into a state holding fund, but state Legislators again failed to turn it over to the city.
The city, the state and the Institutions for Higher Learning each own part of the Golden Nugget land in East Biloxi. The lawsuit says that for many years, the Secretary of State turned over a share of the rent to the city and IHL under a 2002 contract.
The problems started in 2016, when the state Legislature erroneously transferred the city’s money into the state general fund. Provisions to restore the lease payments to Biloxi were attached to three bills, all of which died in this year’s Legislative Session.
“We’re confident that the right thing will be done,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, “but we also most make sure our claim to this money remains active.”
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
