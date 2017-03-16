Update: Gaming Commission again says ‘No no’ to both casino sites

Different members of the Mississippi Gaming Commission gave Jacobs Entertainment and RW Development the same answer Thursday, denying site approval for the casinos they hoped to build in Biloxi and Diamondhead.
The answers were a long time coming, as the Gaming Commission went into an executive session for more than an hour at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi.
Once they returned to the meeting, it took just a few minutes to vote on both sites.
Executive Director Allen Godfrey, who left the executive session at some point, recommended that both sites be denied. Without discussion on their reasons, commissioners Jerry Griffith Sr., Tom Gresham and chairman Al Hopkins voted unanimously to deny both projects.
They then adjourned the meeting and left without any additional comment.
Previous members of the Gaming Commission denied the Diamondhead site in 2014 and the Biloxi site in 2008.
The Sun Herald will update this article.
