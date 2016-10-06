Could casinos be allowed all along South Mississippi beaches?

Tivoli and the South Beach casino projects in Biloxi — denied by the previous members of the Mississippi Gaming Commission — could be fair game under a change in regulations proposed by the new commissioners.
The changes to the state’s casino legislation also could allow a casino at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport and locations across the beaches in Harrison and Hancock County. That is because it removes the requirement that the developer own or control the land all the way to the water.
Chairman Al Hopkins said Monday it’s premature to be talking about the proposal because the commission hasn’t yet presented the changes.
However, public notice has been sent to the casino owners and other interested parties and Hopkins said the proposal likely will be on the agenda at the Gaming Commissioners’ next meeting Oct. 20 in Jackson.
The public then would have 25 days to comment on the proposal, making the November meeting the earliest the commissioners could vote on the changes.
Former Mississippi Gaming Commissioners, Jerry St. Pé, John Hairston and Nolen Canon, ruled against South Beach casino sites because the developer did not own property all the way to the water.
The new commissioners, Hopkins and Jerry Griffith Sr., both of Gulfport, and Tom Gresham of Indianola, propose striking out those sections of the state statue.
Marked out in the proposal is the section that says, “Any point of reference used to determine the 800-foot distance from the mean high water line must be located on the applicant or licensee’s premises. The applicant or licensee must own and /or lease the land that is contiguous both to the parcel used to conduct gaming and the point of reference used to determine the mean high water line, and this land must be shown to be an integral part of the project.”
Hopkins said the changes bring casino regulations in line with the law.
The regulations still would say the commission has final authority in reviewing and approving each site under the proposal.
“Whether suitable or not will have to be determined,” Hopkins said.
The regulations were changed after Hurricane Katrina to allow casinos to be rebuilt on land. Known as the 800-foot rule, it limits casinos to within 800 feet of the water, but not the hotel, restaurants or other amenities. The 800-foot rule and mean high water line were inserted by state Legislators as a way of limiting where casinos could be built.
Griffith said the proposal would correct the regulations to match state law.
“It's not a done deal,” he said. And there are other requirements a project must meet before it can come to the Gaming Commission, he said, such as getting city approval.
He and the other commissioners have served for a year and a half and Griffith said he was unaware of the public opposition to the expansion of casinos in Biloxi and Diamondhead.
“This is an open state,” Griffith said, which means there is no limit to the number of casinos that can be built if developers can meet the regulations. Griffith said he will read the public comments and recommendations and take them into consideration before voting on changing the regulations.
State Legislators have suggested limiting licenses rather than opening South Mississippi to more casinos. When the first casinos opened in 1992, Mississippi was one of only a few states to have casinos. Now 39 states have casinos and lawmakers in nearby Alabama, Georgia and Florida are talking of opening or expanding casinos, which would hurt visitation and revenue at Coast casinos.
Coast casino revenue is down by $159 million, from a high of $1.3 billion in 2007 to $1.1 billion in 2015.
Competition has hurt the river casinos, reducing Mississippi’s casino revenue by $795 million from a high of $2.9 billion in 2008 to $2.1 billion in 2015.
