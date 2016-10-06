Could casinos be allowed all along South Mississippi beaches?

1:40 Island View owner Rick Carter is dreaming big Pause

1:59 Harrah's Gulf Coast unveils new look in Biloxi

0:59 Video: Larry Gregory touts Mississippi's expanding role in gaming industry

1:52 D'Iberville's first casino quite the pearl

0:34 VIDEO: Erupting volcano at Scarlet Pearl Casino's Lava Links

1:16 Casino lights help attract gamblers

1:29 Video: Take a tour of the Scarlet Pearl

0:56 See Gulfport teen's touching homecoming invitation

4:38 Sports Guys Week 8: George County 'one of the more dangerous offenses'

1:42 By the way:Bowzer from Sha Na Na is having a pool party at the Beau Rivage