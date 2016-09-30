Biloxi gets money owed from state for Golden Nugget rent

Biloxi has received $2.6 million of its share of rent paid by Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi, and a settlement agreement with Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann calls for the remaining $606,000 to be paid when the the state Legislature session begins in January.
Golden Nugget Casino pays the rent to the state and it is divided between the property owners. Earlier this year, the money was inadvertently swept into the state general fund.
“The good news is that Secretary Hosemann has remitted to the city all of the money that was under his control, and we appreciate that,” Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said. “And the great news is that we’ll be receiving monthly rent payments moving forward.”
Monthly payments will begin with the new fiscal year on Oct. 1, once the agreement is approved by the Biloxi Council on Tuesday. The city collects $3.2 million a year in rent.
