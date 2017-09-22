Chevron Pascagoula names new general manager

He’s worked for Chevron around the world and his next assignment brings Chris Cavote to Chevron Pascagoula Refinery as refinery general manager.
Cavote holds the same position at Chevron’s refinery in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, and is chairman of Chevron Canada Limited.
He succeeds current manager Bruce Chinn, who the company said will be president of Chevron Oronite Co. in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, beginning Jan. 1. Chinn became the manager of the Pascagoula refinery in 2014 and said he is confident in the refinery’s continued success.
“It has been a privilege to lead Pascagoula particularly the dedicated men and women who come to work here every day to make this refinery an essential element in the fuels and base oil business,” Chinn said.
Cavote holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from California State University, Sacramento, and joined Chevron in 1989. He has held positions of increasing responsibility in manufacturing, business analysis and planning. Before his current assignment in Canada, Cavote held management roles at Chevron’s El Segundo, Richmond and Hawaii refineries, and was a general manager for Chevron’s large-scale Escravos Gas to Liquids facility in Nigeria.
The Pascagoula Refinery is Chevron’s largest wholly-owned refinery, processing 330,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Its primary products are motor gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel and premium base oil.
“The Pascagoula site not only is Chevron’s largest and most complex refinery,” Cavote said, “but also has a well-established culture of operational excellence and teamwork. I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues there to continue to build on that foundation to achieve even greater success.”
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
