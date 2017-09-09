A new Rolex boutique is part of $4M of new development in South Mississippi

Pav & Broome Fine Jewelery is bringing more bling to downtown Gulfport as another $4 million in commercial development gets under way in South Mississippi.
The $2.1 million addition to the jewelry store at 1912 25th Ave. in downtown Gulfport — plus another $2 million being spent on two Moss Point schools, restaurants and stores — brings the value of commercial building permits in the three months since early June to $65 million.
“We are excited to invest our next 40 years right here in the middle of downtown Gulfport,” said Gail Pav, whose family is one of the owners Pav & Broome, which offers jewelry sales and repairs.
“We are adding a new wing during Phase I of approximately 2,500 square feet,” she said, “which adds additional office space and creates a new work space for our jewelers.”
The addition also will create space for the watch technicians and a more sterile environment for the watchmakers, she said.
Phase II will begin once the first phase is complete. Pav said it will encompass a new Rolex boutique in the showroom and the complete renovation of the showroom to coordinate with the new Rolex corner.
“It is exciting to see all that is coming and we cannot wait to unveil the new showroom,” she said.
Two grand openings held in Gulfport this week were for the new Goodwill Hardy Court Super Store, Pass Road at Courthouse Road and for J. Carter & Co. Real Estate, 2408 14th St.
Downtown Biloxi also is seeing development, as the Biloxi Council this week approved leasing part of the old Biloxi library on Lameuse Street to the Original Beignet Factory for a Café Beignet. The company has operated a Le Cafe Beignet in another historic building at 136 Rue Magnolia in downtown Biloxi.
The Biloxi Council also approved a $190,000 bid with Starks Contracting Co. to repair the welcome center at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. That portion of the museum complex was damaged by a fire about a year ago.
A certificate of occupancy was issued to Shady’s Restaurant on Pass Road, said Biloxi Community Development Director Jerry Creel. The owner has proposed a restaurant with mermaid entertainment, but that still needs city council approval. Creel said the certificate allows her to reopen the restaurant in the same capacity as it operated before closing earlier this year.
Permits also were issued for the final remodeling of White Pillars restaurant on U.S. 90 in Biloxi, which is scheduled to open later this year. Creel said plans are under review for a new multi-tenant commercial building at the southeast corner of Popp’s Ferry Road and Tea Street.
New homes are also going up across South Mississippi. Creel said 80 to 100 homes at a time are under construction in Biloxi this summer. New homes are being built on the beach, he said, and the council recently approved phase II of the Rock Creek subdivision on Lorraine Road.
The Treen Report shows that over the past two weeks, 52 new homes were permitted in Harrison and Hancock counties and 12 in Jackson County.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
New commercial development in South Mississippi
$1.2 million. Addition and renovation to the showroom at Pav & Broom Showroom, 1912 25th Ave., Gulfport. Owner is Platinum Properties, Gulfport. Contractor is J.O Collins Construction, Biloxi.
$960,000 for renovations to Kreole Elementary School, Moss Point. Contractor is Steward Construction Co., Pascagoula.
$880,000 for renovations at Escatawpa Elementary School, Moss Point. Contractor is Steward Construction Co., Pascagoula.
$370,000 for the kitchen and bar area at White Pillars, 1696 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Owner is Sumrall Restaurant Group, Gulfport. Contractor is J.O. Collins Construction, Biloxi
$276,000 for 4,111 square feet for a warehouse at Wildflower Loop, Diamondhead. Owner is Dr. Darin Naidoo, Diamondhead. Contractor is Neal Beech Construction, Picayune.
$150,000 for a 739-square-foot admission house at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Contractor is Elliott Homes, Gulfport.
$135,000 for tower and equipment cabinet at 377 CT Hiller Drive, Biloxi. Owner is Eco-Site, Durham, South Carolina
$120,000 for converting McDonald’s to Burger King at 4253 Denny Ave., Pascagoula. Owner is Burger King, Pascagoula. Contractor is JJO Construction SE, Mentor, Ohio
$50,000 for 3,600 square foot metal building at 1901 Market St., Pascagoula. Owner is Bobby Rayborn, Pascagoula.
$35,000 for addition to tire shop at 23186 Mississippi 53, Gulfport. Owner is Ronald Northrop. Contractor is Craftsman Construction, Perkinston.
no amount provided for tower at 5655 Rockyhill Dedeaux. Owner is Empire Tower I, Tulsa, Oklahoma
no amount provided for tenant renovation at 17130 Mississippi 503, Kiln. Owner is Perry Elchols, Kiln
Treen Report
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
Sept. 11: Gulf Coast Play Therapy, 370 Courthouse Road, Gulfport
Sept. 14: C&C Italian Bistro, 111 Main St., Bay St. Louis
Sept. 15: Salvation Army Family Store, 8405 U.S. 49, Gulfport
Sept. 20 HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Gulfport, 4500 13th Street South, Gulfport
Sept. 22: Coastal Airwheel, 1518A Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs
Comments