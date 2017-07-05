A flight takes off from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in 2013. The FAA has awarded the Gulfport and Picayune airports grants to improve facilities and security.
Business

July 05, 2017 12:39 PM

Gulfport, Picayune airports to see improvements

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

The Mississippi congressional delegation on Wednesday announced 42 grants valued at $7.54 million for airports throughout the state, including at two in South Mississippi.

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport will receive $2.35 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for taxiway widening, runway rehabilitation and security enhancement. The grant also provides partial reimbursement for work completed in 2014.

The City of Picayune was awarded $162,540 for the Picayune Municipal Airport to fund Phase 2 and 3 of a taxiway construction program to improve access to aircraft hangars, including design and wetlands mitigation.

U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker and U.S. Reps. Gregg Harper, Steven Palazzo and Trent Kelly announced the Airport Improvement Program grants. The program is funded through the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, which is supported by user fees, fuel taxes and similar revenue sources.

Cochran said the grants will maintain and improve operations at the Mississippi airports and support commerce, tourism and emergency needs.

