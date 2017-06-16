What a difference 5 years makes in Coast home sales

Five years ago in May 2012, South Mississippi was feeling the lingering pain of the national recession and the average price of a home sold in South Mississippi that month fell to $122,000.
This May the average was about $32,000 higher, and almost double the number of homes were sold (513) compared to May 2012 (260), which was an improvement on May 2011 (234).
The report released this week by Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service shows the average sales price dropped by $1,000 compared to May 2016 while the number of homes sold increased by 101. New listings are on the rise as people put their homes up for sale during the busy season for buyers who hope to move in by the beginning of the school year.
Sun Herald
Home sales
for counties in South Mississippi
Real Estate
May 2017
May 2016
April 2017
Houses sold
513
412
417
Average price
$153,815
$154,992
$151,105
New listings
743
616
699
Source: Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service
