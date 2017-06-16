A “for sale” sign is posted at a property in D’Iberville. Home sales were brisk in May and the average sales price of a home in South Mississippi was close to $154,000.
Business

June 16, 2017 4:29 PM

What a difference 5 years makes in Coast home sales

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Five years ago in May 2012, South Mississippi was feeling the lingering pain of the national recession and the average price of a home sold in South Mississippi that month fell to $122,000.

This May the average was about $32,000 higher, and almost double the number of homes were sold (513) compared to May 2012 (260), which was an improvement on May 2011 (234).

The report released this week by Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service shows the average sales price dropped by $1,000 compared to May 2016 while the number of homes sold increased by 101. New listings are on the rise as people put their homes up for sale during the busy season for buyers who hope to move in by the beginning of the school year.

Sun Herald

Home sales

for counties in South Mississippi

Real Estate

May 2017

May 2016

April 2017

Houses sold

513

412

417

Average price

$153,815

$154,992

$151,105

New listings

743

616

699

Source: Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service

