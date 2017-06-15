Brenda Comer, center, of Pass Christian and Sandy Maggie and Ann Madden, both of Bay St. Louis model their Dolly Parton outfits for the Second Saturday Dolly Should event in the Bay in January. Residents and business owners who want to be tourism ambassadors for the community are invited to become a Coast Champion.
Brenda Comer, center, of Pass Christian and Sandy Maggie and Ann Madden, both of Bay St. Louis model their Dolly Parton outfits for the Second Saturday Dolly Should event in the Bay in January. Residents and business owners who want to be tourism ambassadors for the community are invited to become a Coast Champion. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Brenda Comer, center, of Pass Christian and Sandy Maggie and Ann Madden, both of Bay St. Louis model their Dolly Parton outfits for the Second Saturday Dolly Should event in the Bay in January. Residents and business owners who want to be tourism ambassadors for the community are invited to become a Coast Champion. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Business

June 15, 2017 10:57 AM

You can help visitors find their way around South Mississippi

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Those who want to be ambassadors for their community are invited to join the Coast Champions hospitality training designed to help make visitors to South Mississippi feel welcome and find their way to attractions, restaurants and shopping.

The session is free and will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the Leo W. Seal Community Center at Hancock Bank on U.S. 90 in Waveland.

The hospitality development program makes residents more familiar with the unique offerings for visitors and resources available to better assist travelers, said Nikki Moon of Bay Town Inn, who sits on the boards of the Hancock Chamber, Hancock County Tourism Development Commission and Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion, a Coast Champions lapel pin and a Mississippi Gulf Coast attractions pass. RSVP to Karen@gulfcoast.org.

Details: 228-896-6699 or 228-467-9048

Sun Herald

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season 1:10

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season
New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:37

Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos