You can help visitors find their way around South Mississippi

Those who want to be ambassadors for their community are invited to join the Coast Champions hospitality training designed to help make visitors to South Mississippi feel welcome and find their way to attractions, restaurants and shopping.
The session is free and will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the Leo W. Seal Community Center at Hancock Bank on U.S. 90 in Waveland.
The hospitality development program makes residents more familiar with the unique offerings for visitors and resources available to better assist travelers, said Nikki Moon of Bay Town Inn, who sits on the boards of the Hancock Chamber, Hancock County Tourism Development Commission and Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Participants will receive a certificate of completion, a Coast Champions lapel pin and a Mississippi Gulf Coast attractions pass. RSVP to Karen@gulfcoast.org.
Details: 228-896-6699 or 228-467-9048
Sun Herald
Comments