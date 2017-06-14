Flights between Gulfport and Minneapolis on Sun Country Airlines will return in August and run through December, bringing tourists to South Mississippi giving Coast residents a chance to enjoy the fall scenery and shopping the Mall of America in Minnesota.
Flights between Gulfport and Minneapolis on Sun Country Airlines will return in August and run through December, bringing tourists to South Mississippi giving Coast residents a chance to enjoy the fall scenery and shopping the Mall of America in Minnesota.

Business

June 14, 2017 2:52 PM

Want to go to the Mall of America? Fly directly from Gulfport.

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Tourists from Minnesota who’d like to hold onto warm weather and Coast residents who want to experience the cool fall color and Mall of the America will have that opportunity again this year when non-stop, seasonal flights resume between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

The service on Sun Country Airlines, based in Minnesota, begins Aug. 31 and continues through Dec. 10. Flights leave Gulfport on Sundays and return to the Coast on Thursdays.

The cost of a round-trip flight on Aug. 31 is $282.40, and packages with a hotel are $805. Flights and packages can be booked on the Sun Country website.

“The stunning natural beauty and growing gaming industry of Gulfport/Biloxi is a natural draw for visitors and Sun Country is proud to be a part of the area’s tourism growth,” said Larry Chestler, executive vice president of business development at Sun Country Airlines.

The airline was started in 1982 by a small group of pilots and flight attendants in Minneapolis/St. Paul. The twin cities are home to museums, theaters, outdoor attractions and dining options.

Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast is partnering with the airport to promote the nonstop flights.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

