Business

January 17, 2017 4:44 PM

See which Coast cities collected more sales tax in 2016

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

All but two cities in South Mississippi received more from the state in 2016 than in the previous year for their share of sales tax.

The total increase across the 12 cities was $1.7 million, a 3 percent boost for the year.

The “big 3” cities saw a banner year, with D’Iberville’s sales-tax diversion up $604,000 compared with 2015. Gulfport increased by $473,000 and Biloxi by $366,000. Pass Christian also had a strong increase of $149,000 for the year.

Moss Point and Pascagoula saw a decrease in revenues, according to Mississippi Department of Revenue numbers.

Economic indicators — sales tax 2016

Diversions to cities

2016

2015

Change

Bay St. Louis

$1,477,305

$1,474,633

$2,672

Biloxi

$12,045,027

$11,678,746

$366,281

D’Iberville

$7,376,901

$6,772,920

$603,981

Diamondhead

$561,856

$537,233

$24,623

Gautier

$2,254,918

$2,194,971

$59,947

Gulfport

$20,938,836

$20,466,280

$472,556

Long Beach

$1,403,493

$1,352,521

$50,972

Moss Point

$1,817,528

$1,860,500

–$42,972

Ocean Springs

$4,961,014

$4,939,404

$21,610

Pascagoula

$5,207,378

$5,261,658

–$54,280

Pass Christian

$1,349,457

$1,200,028

$149,429

Waveland

$2,373,107

$2,310,750

$62,357

Total

$61,825,633

$60,149,083

$1,676,550

Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos