See which Coast cities collected more sales tax in 2016

All but two cities in South Mississippi received more from the state in 2016 than in the previous year for their share of sales tax.
The total increase across the 12 cities was $1.7 million, a 3 percent boost for the year.
The “big 3” cities saw a banner year, with D’Iberville’s sales-tax diversion up $604,000 compared with 2015. Gulfport increased by $473,000 and Biloxi by $366,000. Pass Christian also had a strong increase of $149,000 for the year.
Moss Point and Pascagoula saw a decrease in revenues, according to Mississippi Department of Revenue numbers.
Economic indicators — sales tax 2016
Diversions to cities
2016
2015
Change
Bay St. Louis
$1,477,305
$1,474,633
$2,672
Biloxi
$12,045,027
$11,678,746
$366,281
D’Iberville
$7,376,901
$6,772,920
$603,981
Diamondhead
$561,856
$537,233
$24,623
Gautier
$2,254,918
$2,194,971
$59,947
Gulfport
$20,938,836
$20,466,280
$472,556
Long Beach
$1,403,493
$1,352,521
$50,972
Moss Point
$1,817,528
$1,860,500
–$42,972
Ocean Springs
$4,961,014
$4,939,404
$21,610
Pascagoula
$5,207,378
$5,261,658
–$54,280
Pass Christian
$1,349,457
$1,200,028
$149,429
Waveland
$2,373,107
$2,310,750
$62,357
Total
$61,825,633
$60,149,083
$1,676,550
Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue
