Business

December 20, 2016 11:11 AM

Can the Coast casinos have best year since the Great Recession?

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Casino revenue was down 4 percent across Mississippi last month, but the 12 Coast casinos topped $1 billion in total gross gaming revenues in November and are on track to have their best year since 2008.

November was only the second month this year — along with March — in which the Mississippi Department of Revenue report showed Coast casino revenue was lower than the same month in 2015.

Year to date, Coast casino revenue is $1.1 billion, which is $42.6 million ahead of this time last year. When the December numbers are posted, the casinos in South Mississippi are expected to top last year’s total revenue, but fall short of the pre-Katrina numbers of $1.23 billion in 2004, when Mississippi casinos had far less competition.

The river casinos won’t achieve $1 billion in revenue this year, but on the strength of the Coast casinos, the state total will top $2 billion.

Casino operators look back and ahead at Coast industry

Executives at four Biloxi casinos look back at 25 years in the casino industry, how the community has benefited and what is ahead.

Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com
 

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Casino revenues

in millions

Gross revenues

Nov. 2016

Nov. 2015

Nov. 2014

Coast

$87.9

$91.4

$82.8

River

$67.0

$69.7

$73.1

State

$154.9

$161.2

$155.9

Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue, Gaming Commission

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Their dog is their best sales person

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos