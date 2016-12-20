Can the Coast casinos have best year since the Great Recession?

Casino revenue was down 4 percent across Mississippi last month, but the 12 Coast casinos topped $1 billion in total gross gaming revenues in November and are on track to have their best year since 2008.
November was only the second month this year — along with March — in which the Mississippi Department of Revenue report showed Coast casino revenue was lower than the same month in 2015.
Year to date, Coast casino revenue is $1.1 billion, which is $42.6 million ahead of this time last year. When the December numbers are posted, the casinos in South Mississippi are expected to top last year’s total revenue, but fall short of the pre-Katrina numbers of $1.23 billion in 2004, when Mississippi casinos had far less competition.
The river casinos won’t achieve $1 billion in revenue this year, but on the strength of the Coast casinos, the state total will top $2 billion.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Casino revenues
in millions
Gross revenues
Nov. 2016
Nov. 2015
Nov. 2014
Coast
$87.9
$91.4
$82.8
River
$67.0
$69.7
$73.1
State
$154.9
$161.2
$155.9
Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue, Gaming Commission
Comments