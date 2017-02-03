Family concerned after USM graduate student reported missing

A Mississippi family is searching for answers Friday after they reported a University of Southern Mississippi graduate student as missing to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
UPDATE: We tracked his phone to 84-122 Steele Road in Lamar County. His lab partner visited the location this morning...Posted by Hiba Tahir on Friday, February 3, 2017
Faizan Tahir has not been heard from since Wednesday night, according to the Student Printz, USM’s student newspaper.
The 24-year-old man’s sister, Hiba Tahir, posted on Facebook about 1 p.m. that she and her parents are at HPD waiting to speak to an investigator.
Faizan Tahir made a phone call Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m., but he did not show up for a lab Thursday morning, so his lab partner got concerned, Hiba Tahir told the newspaper. Her brother also had plans to a see a movie with a friend Thursday night and did not show up.
Hiba Tahir said his car, a Chevrolet Cruze, was not at his apartment complex.
Has anyone seen my brother Faizan Tahir? He won't respond to our texts or calls.Posted by Hiba Tahir on Thursday, February 2, 2017
The Tahir family was able to track Faizan’s cell phone to an address on Steele Road in Lamar County, and Hiba Tahir said her brother’s lab partner went to the house but did not see Faizan Tahir’s car.
Hiba Tahir is a Student Printz writer and author of the Swipe Right column where she often talks about what it’s like being Muslim and living in the Deep South.
“If anyone knows ANYTHING, now would be a great time to speak up,” Hiba Tahir posted to Facebook. “We are concerned that his life might be in danger, but we are hoping for the best.”
Faizan Tahir is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weights 180 pounds and has dark brown hair, the Student Printz reports, and he has brown eyes. Faizan often wears blue contacts.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
