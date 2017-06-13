East Beach is a popular spot to watch and photograph the sunset in Ocean Springs. Vogue.com features the Coast and five of its cities in a travel article just published.
Travel & Tourism

June 13, 2017 9:52 AM

Another national publication is loving the Mississippi Coast

By Anita Lee

Vogue.com is featuring the Mississippi Coast as a great place to visit, highlighting the unique atmosphere and diversity of its neighboring cities.

The article, by Anne Roderique-Jones, says: “Especially as a tourist destination, the Mississippi Gulf Coast is still unknown to many. But the region is slowly becoming a hotbed for art, music, and style. The Hamptons this is not — and that suits visitors just fine.

“The small towns are perfectly arranged along the coastline, making it easy to visit each in one day — though a long weekend is ideal.”

The article gives special nods to Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport, Biloxi and Ocean Springs, with sections describing delights in each of those cities.

“Splendid towns,” Roderique-Jones calls them. We’d have to agree.

Come on down!

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331

