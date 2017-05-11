Coast’s Shrimp Signs get their own app

A new My Gulf Coast app launched Thursday helps locals and tourists in South Mississippi have more fun.
The way-finding app is tied to the blue Shrimp Signs posted along U.S. 90 and can be used in several ways:
▪ By pinpointing the user’s location, the interactive map shows users what attractions and restaurants are nearby.
▪ The app also shows attractions, restaurants, shopping, museums and other points of interest across the Coast.
▪ Users can build an itinerary by selecting the places they want to visit.
▪ Users can search by Shrimp Signs or interstate signs to find listings at each location.
▪ The menu provides specific categories like “Things to Do” and “Where to Eat.”
▪ The app provides deals and promotions at local businesses
▪ Scavenger hunts reward users with prizes.
To work properly, the location services must turned on, and to use the Itinerary Builder and Scavenger Hunts functions, users must create an account, which requires an email address and password.
“My Gulf Coast is the perfect tool to find your next favorite restaurant, to discover a new attraction and to plan itineraries for your next trip to the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Renee Areng, executive director of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The free app was launched as part of the Coast celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week and works on iPhones and android cell phones. The app can be downloaded to a phone or tablet by searching “My Gulf Coast” in the Apple Store or Google Play, and clicking the install button.
