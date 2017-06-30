The three four-star releases reviewed this week were released earlier this year and I’m finally getting around to reviewing them — better late than never. Hopefully, readers will find something to enjoy among them.
‘Can’t Let You Go,’ Ashley Riley (Riled Up Records, ☆☆☆☆)
This seven-song March 3 CD/EP is probably available via download in whole or in part. I enjoyed the Riley full-length reviewed a few years back.
Lead singer/songwriter/acoustic guitarist Ashley is supported here by producer/bassist Matt Comerford, lead guitarist/pedal steel player/backing vocalist Tyler Bundy and drummer/backing vocalist Ian Grindstaff, who are probably a tight road band, as well.
My favorites are “Country Song,” with its malleable bass line, the gentle “Lonely,” “Tell Me Why” with its nifty guitars and the driving, tempo-changing “Wait A Minute.”
Country/Americana fans will love this recording.
‘Ole! Ole! Ole! A Trip Across Latin America,’ The Rolling Stones (Eagle Rock Entertainment, ☆☆☆☆)
This May 27 DVD/Blu-Ray release presents a documentary film by Paul Dugdale that had a limited European theatrical release in Fall 2016.That makes it the perfect companion to the huge Havana open-air show and its “Havana Moon” DVD reviewed awhile back.
This film shows how many different Rolling Stones’ T-shirt designs there are in Latin America, and there are many fan and band member moments. Small versions of tour posters from the Stones’ Latin American tour cities are included as part of the packaging.
Favorite moments: Mick and Keith playing “Honky Tonk Women” acoustically before the film segues into the onstage version, Ron Wood painting/playing pool with fans, Charlie’s drum musings and rapturous audience reactions in each city.
Bonus feature: seven full-length songs from several tour cities. This is a good feature for Stones fans or completists.
‘In My Own Skin,’ Janey Street (Blue Elan Records, ☆☆☆☆)
This June 23 CD, also likely available otherwise, comes from Nashville-based singer/songwriter Janey Street, who was once a Clive Davis protegee. The album is produced by guitarist Dave Darling, and singer Janey has many other studio supporters, including drummer Matt Laug, bassist Carl Sealove, two keyboardists, backing vocalists, extra guitarists and more. In fact, the nifty backing sometimes overpowers the vocals; and there are some questionable song decisions, such as a rapping chorus on “Dignity.”
Favorite tunes include the soulful “When You Are Loved,” the slightly snarky “Guilty Pleasures,” the brush-driven “Undone” and the doo-woppy “Under The Clock.”
This is an enjoyable recording apart from a few wrong turns.
Ricky Flake, a former punk rocker and current music fan, lives in Biloxi. Reach him at flakericky@gmail.com
