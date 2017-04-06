Easter treats you can make with, and for, the kids

I love all things Easter, including coloring hard-boiled eggs, making treats and celebrating Resurrection Sunday at church.
No throwing eggs at me for enjoying this holiday.
Yes, I know the controversy in Christian churches about Easter, a pagan ritual. The word Easter comes from Saxon word, Eastra or other spelling variation, who was the goddess of spring and to whom yearly sacrifices were made.
In about the eighth century, Easter was celebrated for Jesus Christ’s Resurrection.
Easter to me has been and always will be about Jesus. The egg hunts, baskets and treats are just fun for all ages, a kind of lagniappe.
My 4-year-old granddaughter enjoys being in the kitchen with me. We have dyed eggs together since she was 2. She loves the candy and Easter baskets, but she knows who the King of Easter is; her mom and I make sure of this.
The three of us make treats for Lilly’s preschool, her basket and for our Easter meal at church. This year, I am making Lilly an edible Easter basket from Fruity Pebbles cereal, much like Rice Krispies bars. The colorful cereal is made with marshmallows and butter and looks festive.
After shaping the basket in a bowl, I will wrap it and put in the freezer to harden. The handle is made separately and then attached before placing treats in the basket.
Treats
Her “kids” at school will not be left out. We will do crisp rice cereal and marshmallow nests in which to put edible grass or dyed coconut and speckled hard-shell candied eggs.
The Fruity Pebbles basket ignites creativity and fosters the joy of childhood for kids and kids at heart. The cereal, along with Cocoa Pebbles, can be used in bars, shaped into eggs, bunnies, wherever imagination takes you. Simply think outside the box.
Egg dyeing
Easter egg dyeing will have a new twist. We are using shaving cream instead of the usual water, vinegar and food coloring dye.
For my Sunday school class of 4- to 6-year-olds, I will make Resurrection rolls or empty tomb rolls for them to enjoy. Crescent rolls are wrapped around large marshmallows and dipped in butter, cinnamon and sugar. When baked, the rolls are opened to reveal nothing inside, signifying the Resurrection.
Jesus was placed in tomb, the stone rolled over the entrance, and then the third day the stone was rolled away, revealing an empty tomb.
I thought I would share some Easter ideas today from the basics to the more creative, even egg cookies made from a mix. How easy is that?
Who remembers Frenchies?
“When I lived in Biloxi, 1963 to 1967,” Jim Kerge said, “one of the best restaurants in the area was Frenchies in Ocean Springs. Terrific Cajun and Creole food, and the best seafood gumbo anywhere. Why don’t you try to find some of his recipes?”
I hadn’t landed on the Coast at that time, but I know longtime Coastians and natives will remember Frenchies. Tell me your stories of the restaurant and if you have any of its recipes.
Today, there is a Frenchie’s Wine Bar in Ocean Springs.
More shuttered restaurants
Still waiting to hear about the seasoning for Steak-Out’s burgers and for the chimichangas at Toucan’s with the brown sauce. Readers, please share your ideas, and perhaps the former owners will, too.
Perfectly dyed Easter eggs
Fill glasses with water and add desired food coloring to each.
Let an egg sit in colored water for 2-3 minutes for a pastel color or 8-10 minutes for a brighter color.
Tip: Wrap a rubber band around the egg before dying for fun designs.
Hard-boiled eggs
Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with lukewarm water.
Add 2 teaspoons of white vinegar and a tablespoon of salt. Bring to full boil for 2 minutes.
Remove from heat and cover with tight lid for 11-15 minutes.
Let the eggs sit in cold water and ice for 3 minutes.
Dyeing deviled eggs
Peel eggs, cut in half, and place yolks in a bowl. Set yolks aside to make filling.
Dip egg-white halves in the dye one at a time. For a pastel color, leave the egg halves in the dye for 5-6 minutes.
Remove the egg half from the dye and pour extra dye out of the center. Place egg halves on a paper towel to dry.
Add filling after the eggs are completely dry. Refrigerate.
Sav-A-Center
Shaving cream dyed eggs
Neon food coloring or regular food coloring (less-vibrant colors)
Eggs
Cookie sheet
Shaving cream or Cool Whip
Straw
Plastic gloves
Start by squirting white shaving cream or Cool Whip onto a cookie sheet and spreading it evenly. Drip different colored food coloring onto it. Take a straw and swirl the colors together, creating a tie-dye look.
Roll an egg on one side into the colors and flip it over. Let sit for 10 minutes and rinse clean.
www.craftymorning.com/
Edible Easter basket
Yield: 1 basket
Nonstick cooking spray
6 tablespoons salted butter
2 (10-ounce) bags marshmallows
2 (11-ounce) boxes Fruity Pebbles cereal
Assorted candy, for filling
Line 3-quart or similar saucepan with aluminum foil; coat with nonstick cooking spray.
In large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in marshmallows and cook, stirring, 2 minutes or until melted. Remove saucepan from heat; fold in cereal until evenly coated.
Spray hands with cooking spray. A little bit at a time, press and mold all but 2 cups cereal mixture in bottom and up side of prepared saucepan to make 1-inch-thick basket base; freeze in saucepan until firm.
Press and mold remaining 2 cups cereal mixture into rounded handle, at least 1-inch thick and freeze until firm. (Alternative procedure: Mold remaining cereal mixture and 1-foot craft wire or straightened coat hanger, trimmed; bend and freeze.)
Fill as desired.
From Post Cereals
Easter egg cookies
1 pouch (17.5-ounce) sugar cookie mix
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/3 cup, softened butter or margarine
1 large egg
1 (16-ounce) container white or vanilla frosting
3-inch egg-shaped cookie cutter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir the sugar cookie mix, butter, flour and egg in a medium bowl until the dough forms.
Lightly flour a surface and roll the dough until 1/8-inch thick. Use a 3-inch egg-shaped cookie cutter to cut-out eggs. Place the cut-out eggs on an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake the cookies from 7 to 9 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the cookies from the oven and place on cooling racks. Allow the cookies to cool completely for 15 minutes.
Frost and decorate with designs of your choice.
Sav-A-Lot
Rice Krispies nests
3 tablespoons butter
1 (10-ounce) bag marshmallows
6 cups of crisp rice cereal (Rice Krispies)
Edible grass
Speckled egg candies
Melt the butter over medium heat in saucepan and stir in marshmallows. Continue stirring until completely melted.
Pour mixture over crisp rice cereal and stir until well combined.
Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray and shape the nests in the tins. A tablespoon sprayed with cooking spray can help shape the nests. Let cool.
Remove nests onto a platter and fill with edible grass or green-tinted coconut and speckled candy eggs.
Kellogg’s
Resurrection rolls (empty tomb rolls)
2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls
16 large marshmallows
1/2-cup melted butter
1/4-cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons cinnamon
Melt butter. Mix sugar and cinnamon. Dip marshmallows in butter then in the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Wrap one triangle of dough around a marshmallow, covering it completely like a ball. Dip the ball in melted butter and sugar-cinnamon mixture and place in a greased muffin pan. Keep making these dough balls until you have used all the dough and marshmallows.
Place muffin pans in 350-degree oven for 10-12 minutes.
www.lifeway.com
