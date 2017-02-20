Gulf Coast Carnival Association introduces Pages to King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib

Pages to King d’Iberville
Lily Ann Schloegel
Lily Ann Schloegel of Gulfport is the daughter of Michael and Ashley Schloegel.
She is a student at Bayou View Middle School where she was recipient of the Viking Award and is a member of the Builder’s Club.
She is a member of St. James Catholic Church. Lily attends Camp Desoto in Mentone, Alabama, each summer where she has won several awards based on achievement.
GCCA Affiliation: Sophie’s father, Michael Schloegel, was a page in 1983 and 1988. Her sister, Sophie Schloegel, was a page in 2016. Her grandmother, Peggy Harry Schloegel, was Queen Ixolib in 1959. Her grandfather, George Schloegel, was a duke in 1980 and served as King d’Iberville in 1988. Her aunt, Melissa Schloegel Marion, was Queen Ixolib in 1983.
Claire Booth Wingfield
Claire Booth Wingfield of Pass Christian is the daughter of Angela Wingfield, MD, and William Wingfield.
She is in the eighth-grade at St. Patrick Catholic High School where she is a member of the junior high soccer team and Junior National Honor Society.
She is a 2016 science Olympiad winning both gold and silver medals. She is on the honor roll, received the social studies award in 2016, participated in the Duke University Talent Identification Program, and was nominated as a Junior National Young Leader.
Pages to Queen Ixolib
Caroline Allen Dellenger
Caroline Allen Dellenger of Biloxi is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dellenger.
She is a sixth-grade student at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School where she has received First Honors (all A’s) every semester since first-grade.
She has also received the Citizenship Award, Terrific Kid Award, and Sportsmanship Award throughout her years at Our Lady of Fatima.
She represented her school as a participant in the Academic Competition for Excellence in English and the SVS Math Challenge.
Caroline is a member of the school basketball and track teams, and plays softball with the City of Biloxi league.
Caroline is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
GCCA Affiliation: Caroline’s father Charles Dellenger is a member of the GCCA board of directors and the floor committee. He was a duke in 2014. Her grandfather, Larry Manuel, was a duke in 1991.
Sadie Noble Riemann
Sadie Noble Riemann of Gulfport is the daughter of Chad and Heather Riemann.
She is a student at Bayou View Middle School where she is on the honor roll. She is a member of the student council, Junior National Honor Society and Gulfport Middle School soccer team. She is also a member of Lanier’s competition gymnastics team.
She is a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church where she serves as an acolyte. Sadie enjoys Mississippi State football, playing with her friends, listening to music, cooking and gymnastics.
GCCA Affiliations: Sadie was a flag bearer in 2015. Her brother, John David Riemann, was a page in 2015. Her sister, Emma Riemann, is a flag bearer in 2017. Her father, Chad Riemann, was a duke in 2015. Her grandfather, David Riemann, was King d’Iberville in 2015.
Comments