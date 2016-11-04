Veterans Day events, starting Sunday in Long Beach, celebrate military along the Coast

The Sixth Annual Long Beach Veterans Day Parade and Concert will kick off a series of events being held this month to honor veterans.
Sunday
Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, but Long Beach will celebrate early with a parade and concert Sunday. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and will travel along Jeff Davis Avenue. Participants include active military, the ROTC, local schools, veterans’ organizations and an antique military Jeep.
Following the parade, there will be performances by the Long Beach High School Band and choirs on the town green. Admission to both events is free. Also, free hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments will be served, and veterans will receive gift bags. The town green is on East 3rd Street.
Moss Point on Nov. 11
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., the 16th Annual Jackson County Veterans Day Program will be held downtown at the Moss Point Veterans Memorial Monument, located on Main Street
The keynote speaker is Capt. James M. Hightower, Chaplain Corps, U.S. Navy (Ret.). Hightower is a 1969 graduate of Pascagoula High School and holds a Master of Theology from Princeton Theological Seminary. His deployments included combat operations in Iraq. Special awards include being honored by his peers in 2005 with the John H. Craven Servant Leadership Award.
Gautier on Nov. 11
Also on Veterans Day, Gautier will hold its Laying of the Wreath Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Tribute Tower at City Hall, 3330 U.S. 90. Speakers will include Sen. Michael Watson, Commander Flo Hendrickson, Mayor Gordon Gollott, and Master of Ceremonies Bill Whatley.
Nov. 12 in D’Iberville
On Friday, Nov. 12, the 16th Annual Gulf Coast Veterans Parade will be held in D’Iberville. The parade will begin at the football stadium at 11 a.m. and travel south on Lamey Bridge Road onto South Central Avenue, then west on Rodriguez to Auto Mall Parkway until it reaches City Hall.
More than 60 units and 1,700 marching participants are expected with active military, veterans, high school bands and ROTC units from throughout the state.
For the first time, this year’s parade will have two grand marshals — Lt. Col. Henry Burkle and CWO4 Thomas Adams. Both men served at Keesler Field (now Keesler Air Force Base) in 1941, and both will be commemorated on a two-headed doubloon that will be thrown during the parade. This year’s theme celebrates Keesler’s 75th anniversary.
Following the parade, the farmer’s pavilion behind City Hall will host the Red White and Blue Festival with live entertainment, static military displays, arts and crafts, and food vendors. Among the performers, will be the Mississippi School for Math and Science Blue Notes and the National Guard Jazz Ensemble.
