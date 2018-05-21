West Harrison has chosen a Coast assistant to take over its football program

The West Harrison football program is about to join a growing list of teams in South Mississippi that run the Wing-T offense.
D'Iberville offensive coordinator Quincy Patrick was approved Monday night to be the next head coach of the Hurricanes.
Patrick was on Eric Collins' staffs at Pearl River Central and D'Iberville, where he has worked the last two seasons.
“I'm excited for Quincy. It's great to have one of our own promoted,” Harrison County School District athletic director Bobby Trosclair said. “I know the system they use has been successful at other places. We're hoping that some of that will carry over under Quincy's leadership. Each place is unique. The system has worked at every place that it's been put in.”
Patrick replaces Tracy Rogers, who stepped down in April after two years as the head coach at West Harrison.
“With it being so late in the year, he's at a little bit of a disadvantage being able to bring folks with him,” Trosclair said. “But he's got some good folks already there. I think together they'll be able to turn it around quicker than people think.”
Otis Gates, the head girls basketball coach, served as the West Harrison interim football coach during spring practice.
“The administration at West Harrison is very appreciative of the job Otis Gates and the staff did as we were going through the search,” Trosclair said.
Patrick will have a tall task ahead of him as he takes over the program. West Harrison High School, which was established in 2008, played its first season of football as a Class 5A program in 2009. The Hurricanes have never finished with a winning record and have had four winless seasons.
