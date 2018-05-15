'Just because you don't like it doesn't mean that it's bad,' says promoter of Black Spring Break

It's been about a month since Black Spring Break (Biloxi Black Beach Weekend) was held on the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
The three-day festival was expected to draw about 100,000 people, but inclement weather reduced the attendance significantly. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller estimates the festival drew about 30,000 people.
But Black Spring Break promoters aren't fazed by the stormy weather.
"Attendance was down in 2018 because of the weather, there is no doubt," said Derrian Burns, who promotes three days of activities on the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum along with Maurice Bryant. "Saturday was a wash for almost everyone but the weather was nice ion Sunday and the crawfish boil was a big hit."
The event was held April 13-15.
The concert
One of the biggest draws during Black Spring Break is the Gulf Coast Spring Fest, an annual concert that is held the Saturday of Black Spring Break at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. This year's show was billed to include Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, 2Chainz and others.
However, Lil Wayne, who played Coachella on April 13, was a no-show for the concert, leaving 2Chainz to fill the headlining slot.
Officials with the Coliseum said the concert was almost as big as the 2017 show, which was the venue's highest-grossing concert of the year.
The 2018 concert pulled in almost $1 million by grossing almost $810,000 with about 10,000 tickets sold. Burns and Bryant do not promote the Spring Fest concert. It is promoted by We Do It Entertainment from Louisiana.
The traffic
With record crowds attending the festival in 2017 stalling traffic on U.S. 90, local law enforcement, including the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and Biloxi and Gulfport police departments, wanted to make sure there was not a repeat in 2018.
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller created a traffic plan that would allow Highway 90 to be reduced to two lanes as needed from Debuys Road to around the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. With Gulfport having a plan to drop Highway 90 to two lanes between Cowan Road and DeBuys, about nine miles of Highway 90 could have two lanes of traffic.
There was also a plan to vent traffic onto Interstate 10 if needed.
But with a much smaller crowd than expected, Highway 90 was only dropped to two lanes for brief periods of time.
"Biloxi said the traffic plan was successful, but how do they know, Burns said. "Sure, it worked for 30,000 or 40,000 people, but they don't know how it would have worked if 100,000 people had shown up."
The police presence
Miller also hired extra officers to help patrol the beach and deal with traffic for the 2018 event.
The increased presence of law enforcement was off-putting for many who attended the festival.
"I really don't think you can be too excessive when it comes to public safety, which is our main concern during Black Spring Break," Burns said. "But I can understand how it can look unwelcoming to people who are from out of town."
Burns said he fielded phone calls "all weekend" regarding the barricades along the beach.
"People thought the city didn't want them on the beach, but the barricades were there so that people would only cross at the crosswalks," he said. "But we have to do something to change the perception with Black Spring Break — just because you don't like it, it doesn't mean that it's bad. The city spent all of that money on cones and barricades and there wasn't one portable toilet set up on the beach — why is that?"
Increasing communication
Burns said that he has not started making official plans for the 2019 festival. But, he does have one goal before the event takes place — increasing communication.
"We haven't reached out to the city yet and they haven't reached out to us because we're all taking a break from it right now, but we have got to communicate better — all of us," he said. "It's going to take more than just us and the city getting together to make this thing successful."
He said people have already started calling about 2019.
"People are coming back whether people want them to or not," Burns said. "If people are going to come here, to a tourism destination, then we need help to make this a tourism event. This is event is recognized on a national level and there's a national audience watching."
