An 8-year-old and 11-year-old just set state fishing records on the Mississippi Coast

There's a new youth division for state fishing records and two Coast kids were the first to set the bar this week.
The Commission on Marine Resources announced Tuesday that Margaret Elaine Schindler, 8, of Diamondhead and Myles Fallo, 11, of Pascagoula were first to claim state youth records.
Schindler set a record for Silver Perch with a fish weighing 2.8 pounds.
Fallo established a new youth mark for Slippery Wrasse with a fish weighing 6.88 ounces.
The youth division was established in January for ages 16 and under.
If parents want to have their kid's catch vetted for a youth record, they can go to the Department of Marine Resources office at 1141 Bayview Avenue in Biloxi and fill out an an application.
“We'll measure and weigh the fish, but it doesn't become a state record until the commission votes on it,” DMR spokeswoman Melissa Scallan said Wednesday. “They can call us and bring the fish by. They need to visit us as soon as they can after they catch it. It will be checked and validated so the commission can vote on it.”
Schindler and Fallo weren't the only new record holders announced Tuesday.
Christopher Burlow of Vancleave set a new mark in the adult division for Gulf flounder with a fish weighing 1 pound, 2.4 ounces. He was using conventional tackle.
