An 8-year-old and 11-year-old just set state fishing records on the Mississippi Coast

Eight-year-old Margaret Elaine Schindler, left, of Diamondhead set a youth record for Silver Perch (Bairdiella chrysoura) with a fish weighing 2.8 ounces. Myles Fallo, 11, of Pascagoula set a youth record for Slippery Wrasse (Halichoeres bivittatus) with a fish weighing 6.88 ounces. Department of Marine Resources