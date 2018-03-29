Burglary suspect was found hiding in a wall. Gautier man was wanted in a break-in.

A man suspected of breaking into an apartment complex office hid in a wall at his own apartment building as two women reportedly told deputies he wasn't home.
Jeffery Cusic, 47, was wanted on a commercial burglary charge from a break-in at Grand Biscayne Apartments on Lemoyne Boulevard in St. Martin. He's accused of stealing money orders tenants had left for their rent payments, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Thursday.
Investigators went to Cusic's residence Tuesday at Martin Bluff Road Apartments, but two women in his apartment told deputies he wasn't there, Ezell said.
Cusic had crawled into the attic and was hiding in a wall between studs, he said.
Deputies arrested Ashley Willett, 19, of Gautier, and Lynci Jacoby, 29, of Gulfport, on a charge of hindering prosecution. The charge is a felony.
The value of the money orders and the extent of damages were not available.
Investigators are trying to determine if Cusic was also involved in burglaries at other apartments, sheriff's spokeswoman Marcia Hill said.
The three were being held with no bond at the Jackson County jail pending court appearances.
