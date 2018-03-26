She 'refused his advances' so he followed her to her car, Biloxi police say

A young woman was assaulted in the parking garage as she was leaving the Hard Rock Casino early Saturday morning, Biloxi police said.
Police responded to the second floor of the parking garage at 3:40 a.m., Maj. Christopher DeBack said in a press release.
The woman left the casino elevators and was walking toward her vehicle when she passed two men. One man made a comment, and she "refused his advances," DeBack said.
He followed her to her car and hit her in the face multiple times, he said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries and was released.
The man was captured on surveillance footage, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 and online at the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website.
