Bacchus Biloxi Beach, the latest in the Bacchus brand, puts it over the top

The Bacchus restaurant concept made popular with the original Bacchus on the Beach in Pass Christian is catching on with locations now in Madison and Oxford.
The newest location opened recently as Bacchus Biloxi Beach on Biloxi’s burgeoning restaurant row along U.S. 90 in the former Pelican Wharf Cajun Grill.
Never fear, the Bacchus in Biloxi location, popular with the service industry crowd at U.S. 90 and Caillavet Street, has been re-branded as Barroom by Bacchus and is a casual dining restaurant and bar with an adult arcade and billiard tables.
That’s a different story, though. Today, we are focusing on Bacchus Biloxi Beach.
First off, this new location offers stellar views of the Mississippi Sound, and if you’ve visited Bacchus locations in the past, you know about the incredible pork chop special on Mondays, in which $10 gets you a huge grilled pork chop and two side dishes.
Bacchus also is known for oysters, whether you want them raw ($8.95 for six or $15.96 for a dozen), char-grilled, Rockefeller, casino or gris-gris ($10.95 for six or $19.95 for a dozen), you can’t go wrong, and Tuesdays are half off oyster days at Bacchus.
I’m a big fan of small plates, and Bacchus get high marks in this category.
My favorite small dish on the Bacchus menu is the Mardi Gras Poppers ($9.95), featuring jalapenos stuffed with Italian sausage, cheddar cheese and wrapped in apple wood bacon before being roasted. Wow! One order is hardly enough.
A great appetizer (also just $9.95) is the NOLA Debris Fries, featuring a generous pile of great french fries, topped with beef debris, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayonnaise.
Crispy Duck Wings (10.95), duck drumettes in a sweet and spicy sauce, garnished with pickled cucumbers with sriracha also is a great choice.
One last small plate you should try is the Creole Hummus ($7.95), which is a great choice to share with friends.
If you are into large entrées, try the Cajun Cordon Blue ($11.95), it’s made with fried chicken, smoked bacon, ham, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayonnaise and all the trimmings.
Another favorite is the Crawfish Monica Ravioli ($21.95), ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese topped with an onion and garlic butter cream sauce. Wow!
One more! Croque Madame ($10.95), a sandwich made with shaved ham and topped with smoked Swiss cheese and a fried egg with chipotle mayonnaise on a brioche roll. Another, Wow!
You can’t go wrong, either, with a Bacchus burger.
The Bacchus theme seems to be growing fast and once you’ve eaten at one of the restaurants, you’ll see why.
Bacchus Biloxi Beach
Where: 1775 Beach Blvd Biloxi
Specials: Check out Bacchus Biloxi Beach’s Facebook page or website for other weekly specials
When: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Contact: 228-207-5185 or Eat@bacchusBiloxi.com
