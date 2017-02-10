The Wayward Kracken in Biloxi is a quirky gathering spot that serves great food

The Wayward Kracken in Biloxi almost defies description, but I would say it is a combination bar that serves high-quality food and a gamers’ hangout.
The first time you visit, wander around a bit, it is cavernous with rooms for chilling out, rooms for enjoying a cup of coffee and a game, a place to peruse games to rent and take home and rooms specific for particular games.
Just make sure to find your way back to the main dining area, you can sit at the bar or at a four-top table, or make your way to the courtyard just out the back door.
Grab a seat and take a look at the menu. It is just 10 selections, but don’t let the short list dissuade you.
This menu is well-thought out, from food that a busy gamer might be able to munch on with names gamers will recognize.
Food is made to order, fresh ingredients are used, cilantro is chopped daily, never carried over, fries are dropped when the order is placed, and food is made as you would make it for a friend.
A good place to start is with the Call of Cthulu, which is a seafood bisque that is just $6 for a cup and $9 for a bowl. The shrimp and crawfish, in plentiful quantities, were perfectly cooked. The bisque is creamy, nicely seasoned and attractively garnished with chopped scallion.
Next up for me was the Ocarina of Lime ($9.99, or $11.99 if you opt for shrimp). This delicious choice is composed of three tacos, the chicken was tender and nicely seasoned (beef also is an option), and they were loaded with real cheese, lettuce, tomato and a pop of cilantro and lime. Really good!
Last for me was the Uruk Fries ($6 and $10), which are crispy fries, seasoned with a hickory-smoked bacon and molasses rub, and topped with bacon, melted cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and, scallions. There is the option of adding a grilled beef steak, and it is highly recommended. I don’t recall a more tender steak, anywhere on the Coast, in years.
Don’t get the idea this place is for gamers only. It’s not. The food is great, the location is tops, and it is a delightful combination of a high ceilinged, old-town Biloxi building and a modern-day meeting place for those who want to play, have fun and eat well.
The Wayward Kraken
871 Howard Ave., Biloxi
Kitchen Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Closed Monday
228-365-1931
