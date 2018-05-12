"The Little Mermaid," a live-action adaptation of the Hans Christian fairy tale, will be released in AMC Theatres Aug. 17, 2018.
Mermaids make it to Mississippi in trailer for live-action 'The Little Mermaid' movie

By Yolanda Cruz

May 12, 2018

Mermaids are coming to Mississippi in a new movie set to be released this summer.

According to a Variety article, "The Little Mermaid," a live-action adaptation of a Hans Christian Andersontale, will be shown exclusively at AMC Theatres starting August 17.

The film is not associated with Disney, so it is not a retelling of the 1989 splash-hit. The story is about a young reporter and his niece who discover a creature they believe to be a real mermaid.

While shot in Savannah, Georgia, the movie is set in Mississippi, where the main characters find the mermaid in a traveling circus.

The film stars Willaim Moseley, Poppy Drayton and Shirley MacLaine.



