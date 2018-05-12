Mermaids make it to Mississippi in trailer for live-action 'The Little Mermaid' movie

Mermaids are coming to Mississippi in a new movie set to be released this summer.
According to a Variety article, "The Little Mermaid," a live-action adaptation of a Hans Christian Andersontale, will be shown exclusively at AMC Theatres starting August 17.
The film is not associated with Disney, so it is not a retelling of the 1989 splash-hit. The story is about a young reporter and his niece who discover a creature they believe to be a real mermaid.
While shot in Savannah, Georgia, the movie is set in Mississippi, where the main characters find the mermaid in a traveling circus.
The film stars Willaim Moseley, Poppy Drayton and Shirley MacLaine.
