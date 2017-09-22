What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
Friend Request
A popular college student graciously accepts a social outcast’s online friend request, but soon finds herself fighting a demonic presence that wants to make her lonely by killing her closest friends. Stars: Alycia Debnam-Carey, William Moseley, Connor Paolo. R (C, G)
Kingsman: The Golden Circle☆
When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy. Stars: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong. R (C, G)
Lego Ninjago
Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school. PG (C, G)
Returning
American Assassin ☆1/2
A black ops recruit and a Cold War veteran are recruited by the deputy director of the CIA to stop a mystery operative hitting civilian and military targets. With Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, Scott Adkins, Taylor Kitsch. Written by Stephen Schiff and Michael Finch and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz; based on the novel by Vince Flynn. Directed by Michael Cuesta. R (C, G)
Annabelle: Creation 2☆☆☆1/2
Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. R (G, C)
The Dark Tower☆☆
Based on Stephen King’s series of novels about a young boy and a frontiersman knight on an interdimensional quest. With Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Jackie Earle Haley. Written by Akiva Goldsman and Jeff Pinkner and Anders Thomas Jensen and Nikolaj Arcel. Directed by Arcel. PG-13 (C, G)
The Emoji Movie☆
In this animated film, Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. Voiced by T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris. PG (C)
Girls Trip☆☆☆
When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. Stars: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith R (C)
The Hitman’s Bodyguard☆1/2
The world’s top bodyguard gets a new client, a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman. R (C, G)
Home Again☆☆☆
Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her. Stars Nat Wolff, Reese Witherspoon and Lake Bell. PG-13 (C, G)
It☆☆☆
In this version of the Stephen King thriller, local kids in the Town of Derry, are disappearing one by one, leaving behind bloody remains. In a place known as “The Barrens,” a group of seven kids are united by their horrifying and strange encounters with an evil clown and their determination to kill It. R (C, G)
mother!☆☆☆
Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer star in this psychological thriller where unexpected guests cause turmoil in a couple’s relationship. Written and directed by Darren Aronofsky. R (C, G)
Spider-Man: Homecoming☆☆☆
Peter Parker returns to his Aunt May’s home after his experience with the Avengers and begins to deal with his role as a superhero. The evil Vulture puts his powers to the test. PG-13 (G)
