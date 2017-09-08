What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
9/11
No Review Available
A group of 5 people find themselves trapped in an elevator in the World Trade Center’s North Tower on 9/11. They work together, never giving up hope, to try to escape before the unthinkable happens. Stars Charlie Sheen, Whoopi Goldberg and Gina Gershon. R (G)
Home Again☆☆☆
Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her. Stars Nat Wolff, Reese Witherspoon and Lake Bell. PG-13 (C, G)
It☆☆☆
In this version of the Stephen King thriller, local kids in the Town of Derry, are disappearing one by one, leaving behind bloody remains. In a place known as “The Barrens,” a group of seven kids are united by their horrifying and strange encounters with an evil clown and their determination to kill It. R (C, G)
True to the Game
No Review Available
True to the Game is a drama film based on Teri Woods’ novel of the same name. It was directed by Preston A. Whitmore II, written by Nia Hill, and starring Columbus Short, Andra Fuller, Vivica A. Fox, Nelsan Ellis (in his final film role) and Jennifer Freeman. R (G)
Returning
All Saints☆☆
Based on the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (John Corbett), the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. PG-13 (C)
Annabelle: Creation 2 ☆☆☆1/2
Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. R (G, C)
Birth of the Dragon
No Review Available
Set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, this film is a modern take on the classic movies that Bruce Lee was known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man — a battle that gave birth to a legend. Stars Billy Magnussen, Yu Xia and Philip Ng. (C)
The Dark Tower☆☆
Based on Stephen King’s series of novels about a young boy and a frontiersman knight on an interdimensional quest. With Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Jackie Earle Haley. Written by Akiva Goldsman and Jeff Pinkner and Anders Thomas Jensen and Nikolaj Arcel. Directed by Arcel. PG-13 (C, G)
Despicable Me 3☆1/2
Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. PG (C, G)
Dunkirk☆☆1/2
Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. Directed by Christopher Nolan, stars Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard, Aneurin Barnard PG-13 (C)
The Emoji Movie☆
In this animated film, Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. Voiced by T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris. PG (C, G)
Girls Trip☆☆☆
When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. Stars: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith R (C, G)
The Hitman’s Bodyguard☆1/2
The world’s top bodyguard gets a new client, a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman. R (C, G)
Kidnap☆
A mother (Halle Berry) stops at nothing to recover her kidnapped son. R (C, G)
Leap☆☆
In this animated feature, an orphan girl (voiced by Elle Fanning) dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house. PG (C, G)
Logan Lucky☆☆☆
Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. Directed by Seteven Soderbergh and stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig. PG-13 (C, G)
Spider-Man: Homecoming ☆☆☆
Peter Parker returns to his Aunt May’s home after his experience with the Avengers and begins to deal with his role as a superhero. The evil Vulture puts his powers to the test. PG-13 (G)
Wind River
No Review Available
An FBI agent teams with a town’s veteran game tracker to investigate a murder that occurred on a Native American reservation. Stars Jeremy Renner, Julia Jones and Kelsey Asbille. R (C, G)
