Movie News & Reviews

July 14, 2017 5:00 AM

What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:

C — Cinemark

G — Grand 18

(Stars based on a four-star scale)

New arrivals

The Big Sick1/2

A couple deals with their cultural differences as their relationship grows. Stars: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter. Directed by Michael Showalter. R (C, G)

War for the Planet of the Apes

Caesar and his apes battle a human army led by a brutal colonel in this third film in the latest series inspired by Pierre Boulle’s 1963 novel. With Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Terry Notary, Karin Konoval. Directed by Reeves. (2:20) PG-13 (C, G)

Wish Upon

A magical music box grants a 17-year-old wishes with deadly side effects. With Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Shannon Purser, Ki Hong Lee, Sherilyn Fenn. Written by Barbara Marshall. Directed by John R. Leonetti. (1:30) PG-13.

Returning

47 Meters Down1/2

Two sisters vacationing in Mexico become trapped in a shark cage with dwindling oxygen and great whites circling. R (G)

Baby Driver1/2

After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. Also features Lily James, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey. R (C, G)

Cars 31/2

An aging race car sets out to prove it is still No. 1 in this animated family feature. G (C, G)

Despicable Me 31/2

Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. PG (C, G)

The House1/2

A dad (Will Ferrell) convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement after he and his wife (Amy Poehler) spend their daughter’s college fund. R (C, G)

The Mummy1/2

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe do battle with the spirit of a cursed and ancient Egyptian princess (Sofia Boutella) when she gets loose in London and New York. With Jake Johnson, Courtney Vance, and Annabelle Wallis. PG-13 (G)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales

Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow, again trying to stay one step ahead of a vengeful crew of ghost pirates, this time led by Javier Bardeom. With Orlando Bloom. PG-13 (G)

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker returns to his Aunt May’s home after his experience with the Avengers and begins to deal with his role as a superhero. The evil Vulture puts his powers to the test. PG-13 (C, G)

Transformers: The Last Knight1/2

Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, and Josh Duhamel participate in another battle among gigantic robots. From Michael Bay. PG-13 (C, G)

Wonder Woman 1/2

Gal Gadot stars in the title role in this new big screen adaptation of the legendary comic book heroine. (C, G)

  Comments  

