Movie News & Reviews

April 21, 2017 12:00 AM

What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Sun Herald

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:

C — Cinemark

G — Grand 18

(Stars based on a four-star scale)

New arrivals

Born in China

John Krasinski narrates this nature documentary that looks at a panda and her growing cubs. G (C, G)

Free Fire

No review available

Set in Boston in 1978, a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two gangs turns into a shootout and a game of survival. Stars Brie Larson, Armie Hammer and Sharlto Copley. R (C, G)

Gifted

No review available

Frank, a single man raising his child prodigy niece Mary, is drawn into a custody battle with his mother. Stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer and McKenna Grace. PG-13 (C, G)

Grow House

No review available

Two guys start a risky new business to pay off a debt. Stars Snoop Dogg, Malcolm McDowell and DeRay Davis. R (G)

Phoenix Forgotten

No review available

This horror, mystery, sci-fi film is set 20 years after three teenagers disappeared in the wake of mysterious lights appearing above Phoenix, Arizona, unseen footage from that night has been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition.

PG-13 (G)

The Promise

When Turkey is drawn into World War I, two Armenians (Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon) find their lives in danger. Writer-director Terry George’s look at the Armenian genocide, co-starring Christian Bale. R

Unforgettable

No review available

A woman (Rosario Dawson) finds her pending marriage to a divorced man disrupted by his disturbed ex (Katherine Heigl). With Cheryl Ladd. R

Returning

Beauty and the Beast1/2

Director Bill Condon’s live-action adaptation of the classic 1991 Disney cartoon, with Emma Watson as the singing beauty and Dan Stevens as the lovelorn beast. PG (C, G)

The Boss Baby1/2

A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) pairs up with his 7-year-old brother (voiced by Steve Buscemi) to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. in the this animated tale. PG (C, G)

The Case for Christ

No review available

An investigative journalist and self-proclaimed atheist sets out to disprove the existence of God after his wife becomes a Christian. Stars Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen and Faye Dunaway. PG (G)

The Fate of the Furious1/2

When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into a world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew faces trials that will test them as never before in this latest offering in the Fast and the Furious franchise. PG-13 (C, G)

Ghost in the Shell

In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. PG-13 (G)

Going in Style

Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, three lifelong pals (played by Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin) risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money. PG-13 (C, G)

Kong: Skull Island

Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman are the latest band of explorers who wander onto a remote island ruled by a giant ape. Don’t expect the same-old, though: For one thing, the story this time takes place in the Vietnam-era 1970s. PG-13 (G)

Logan1/2

Hugh Jackman reprises his role as the clawed mutant Wolverine for the seventh and final time — and this time, the camera doesn’t look away from the bloody violence. R (G)

Power Rangers1/2

After learning the globe is under threat from an alien force, five teens join together to form a resistance. Based upon “Power Rangers” created by Haim Saban and Toei Company Ltd. PG-13 (G)

Smurfs: The Lost Village1/2

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history. PG (C, G)

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bay couple serve as extras in Nicolas Cage movie

Bay couple serve as extras in Nicolas Cage movie 2:05

Bay couple serve as extras in Nicolas Cage movie
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made 2:32

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Gilbert Mason's 'struggle' for equality honored 3:24

Gilbert Mason's 'struggle' for equality honored

View More Video

Entertainment Videos