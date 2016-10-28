Moviesat a glance

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
Inferno☆☆
Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard reunite for their third adaptation of a Dan Brown novel about the trouble-magnet symbologist Robert Langdon. PG-13 (C, G)
Returning
The Accountant☆☆1/2
A seemingly normal CPA (Ben Affleck) leads a secret life cooking the books for criminal organizations in director Gavin O’Connor’s crime drama. R (C, G)
The Birth of a Nation ☆☆1/2
Nate Parker directs and stars in this Sundance Film Festival award-winning drama about the life of Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in August 1831. R (C)
Deepwater Horizon☆☆☆
Mark Wahlberg stars in director Peter Berg’s drama about the 2010 offshore drilling explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, the worst oil spill in U.S. history. PG-13 (C)
Don’t Breathe ☆☆☆1/2
A group of thieves break into the home of a blind man (Stephen Lang), thinking he’ll be easy prey. Think again! R (C)
The Girl on the Train ☆☆☆
Emily Blunt is the woman fascinated by the happy couple who live in a house her train passes every day. Then she sees something awful happen. Tate Taylor (“The Help”) directs this adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ mammoth best-seller. R (C)
I’m Not Ashamed
No review available
Based on the true story and journal entries of Rachel Joy Scott —the first student killed in the Columbine high school shooting in 1999. PG-13 (C)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back☆☆1/2
Tom Cruise reprises the role of the detective hero of Lee Child’s series of novels, this time trying to clear his name after being implicated in a government conspiracy. PG-13 (C, G)
Keeping Up with the Joneses☆1/2
Greg Mottola (“The Daytrippers”) directs this comedy about a married couple (Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher) trying to compete with their next-door neighbors (Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot), who happen to be government secret agents. PG-13 (C, G)
Kevin Hart: What Now? ☆☆1/2
The popular comedian performs his stand-up routine for a crowd of 50,000 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. R (C, G)
The Magnificent Seven ☆☆
Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio saddle up for director Antoine Fuqua in this remake of the classic 1960 John Sturges western about outlaws turned heroes. PG-13 (C)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children ☆☆1/2
Eva Green is the headmistress at a special school for gifted children in director Tim Burton’s adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Ouija: Origin of Evil ☆☆1/2
Set in 1965, this sequel to the 2014 horror hit finds out how that silly board game became so evil. PG-13 (C, G)
Storks ☆☆1/2
Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Aniston provide the voices for this comedy about the breed of birds that was once in the baby-delivering business but now works for an online shopping giant. PG (C)
Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween☆☆1/2
Madea battles zombies, ghosts and killers while babysitting a group of misbehaving teens in the latest installment of Tyler Perry’s comedy franchise. PG-13 (C, G)
