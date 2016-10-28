Movie News & Reviews

October 28, 2016 12:00 AM

Moviesat a glance

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:

C — Cinemark

G — Grand 18

(Stars based on a four-star scale)

New arrivals

Inferno

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard reunite for their third adaptation of a Dan Brown novel about the trouble-magnet symbologist Robert Langdon. PG-13 (C, G)

Returning

The Accountant1/2

A seemingly normal CPA (Ben Affleck) leads a secret life cooking the books for criminal organizations in director Gavin O’Connor’s crime drama. R (C, G)

The Birth of a Nation 1/2

Nate Parker directs and stars in this Sundance Film Festival award-winning drama about the life of Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in August 1831. R (C)

Deepwater Horizon

Mark Wahlberg stars in director Peter Berg’s drama about the 2010 offshore drilling explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, the worst oil spill in U.S. history. PG-13 (C)

Don’t Breathe 1/2

A group of thieves break into the home of a blind man (Stephen Lang), thinking he’ll be easy prey. Think again! R (C)

The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt is the woman fascinated by the happy couple who live in a house her train passes every day. Then she sees something awful happen. Tate Taylor (“The Help”) directs this adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ mammoth best-seller. R (C)

I’m Not Ashamed

No review available

Based on the true story and journal entries of Rachel Joy Scott —the first student killed in the Columbine high school shooting in 1999. PG-13 (C)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back1/2

Tom Cruise reprises the role of the detective hero of Lee Child’s series of novels, this time trying to clear his name after being implicated in a government conspiracy. PG-13 (C, G)

Keeping Up with the Joneses1/2

Greg Mottola (“The Daytrippers”) directs this comedy about a married couple (Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher) trying to compete with their next-door neighbors (Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot), who happen to be government secret agents. PG-13 (C, G)

Kevin Hart: What Now? 1/2

The popular comedian performs his stand-up routine for a crowd of 50,000 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. R (C, G)

The Magnificent Seven

Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio saddle up for director Antoine Fuqua in this remake of the classic 1960 John Sturges western about outlaws turned heroes. PG-13 (C)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children 1/2

Eva Green is the headmistress at a special school for gifted children in director Tim Burton’s adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ novel. PG-13 (C, G)

Ouija: Origin of Evil 1/2

Set in 1965, this sequel to the 2014 horror hit finds out how that silly board game became so evil. PG-13 (C, G)

Storks 1/2

Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Aniston provide the voices for this comedy about the breed of birds that was once in the baby-delivering business but now works for an online shopping giant. PG (C)

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween1/2

Madea battles zombies, ghosts and killers while babysitting a group of misbehaving teens in the latest installment of Tyler Perry’s comedy franchise. PG-13 (C, G)

Related content

Movie News & Reviews

Comments

Videos

Bay couple serve as extras in Nicolas Cage movie

View more video

Entertainment Videos