One float was throwing out packs of ramen noodles at the Pass parade

Jennifer Wilemon of Waveland said it’s something she thought about years ago. On Sunday, Wilemon once again used her Mardi Gras ingenuity for her sons Ben, 12, and Miles, 13.
“Once the kids outgrew their cute toddler phase, we were thinking about how to make them stand out at the parades,” Wilemon said. “So, we decided to make signs with clever phrases and use dip nets to catch the beads.”
Her kids and husband used the nets to catch throws at Sunday’s St. Paul Carnival Association parade that rolled through downtown Pass Christian.
While Wilemon said using nets at parades wasn’t anything new, she decided to take it a step further.
“We painted a bullseye on the nets,” she said. “This way it makes it more fun for the people throwing the beads — it gives them a target and makes it more of a game.”
Miles and Ben had their nets out in full force at Sunday’s Pass Parade as they stood on the corner of Davis Avenue and Handy Lane.
Ben also had a sign that said, “Hey ladies. I’m single.”
“We’ve been using them for about three years,” Miles said. “It makes the parades more fun.”
On Sunday, Miles caught a wide variety of items at the Pass Parade. There were the standard colorful beads, footballs, candy and stuffed animals.
But he caught one item that he said really stood out.
“I caught two packs of ramen noodles,” Miles said. “I’ve never caught ramen noodles before — I was pretty excited about it because I love ramen noodles.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
