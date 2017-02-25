12 critically injured after car plows into crowd at Endymion

New Orleans police blocked traffic at the corner of Orleans and North Carrollton on Saturday evening after a car plowed into a crowd of revelers along the Endymion parade route, according to WVUE-TV.
WVUE reporter Rob Krieger is reporting from the corner, which has been blocked off by caution tape. New Orleans police are still at the scene.
Krieger used Facebook Live to keep people updated, and said police confirmed 12 people were injured by the car.
New Orleans police told The Advocate the 12 were in critical condition at a nearby hospital.
Krieger said police have not released names or ages of the victims.
The casualty count could rise, police told the TV station.
It’s not yet known if the car’s driver was injured or taken into police custody.
