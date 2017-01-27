Changes in store for upcoming Pass Parade

There will be some noticeable changes for this year’s “Pass Parade.”
The annual parade hosted by the St. Paul Carnival Association will roll on Sunday, Feb. 26. But this year, it will have a different start time.
SPCA has moved up the time from its traditional noon slot to 11:30 a.m., which means streets on the float staging area will close at 9 a.m. The float staging area is Davis Avenue east to Courtenay Avenue. No traffic will be allowed on Second Street between Davis and Courtenay, south of railroad tracks on Fleitas Avenue or Davis Avenue after 9 a.m.
Streets along the parade route will close at 10 a.m. This includes streets west of Davis Avenue to Henderson Avenue on Scenic Drive, U.S. 90 and Second Street.
Parking for the parade also will be different. No one will be allowed to park on the highway and there will be no parking on the parade route. A list of parking areas can be found in the SPCA website.
