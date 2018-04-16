Lil Wayne was a no-show for Black Spring Break and social media isn't happy

Although the 2018 Black Spring Break didn't have the commotion of Boosie getting pepper-sprayed at the mall, it was not without some drama.
New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne was scheduled to headline the 2018 Spring Fest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, a concert that is traditionally scheduled on the Saturday of Biloxi Black Beach weekend. But he made a last-minute decision not to perform Saturday night, leaving 2Chainz to close out the show.
Weezy took to Twitter on Sunday to explain his absence, claiming the inclement weather kept him from making it to the Coast.
And some of the rapper's fans were not happy about his decision not to perform, being very vocal on Twitter.
Saturday's storms, which caused some damage on the Coast and flooded several rivers, may have kept some from attending the Gulf Coast Spring Fest, but not many.
"We had 9,784 attend the concert and that's slightly down from last year's show but only by a few hundred people," Coliseum marketing director Kendra Simpson said. "The weather probably played a role in this because we saw less walk-up traffic on Saturday than we expected."
Meanwhile, rapper Boosie (Boosie Badazz, Lil Boosie) stood by his word and continued his boycott of Black Spring Break.
In an Instagram post made on Sunday, Bossie posted another "No Black Beach 2018" logo with the comment, "I heard the weather was f_____ up," and "GOD DON'T SLEEP."
