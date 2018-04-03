Jimmy Buffett performs on the beach in Pascagoula during a ceremony dedicating a bridge in his honor in 2015.
Jimmy Buffett performs on the beach in Pascagoula during a ceremony dedicating a bridge in his honor in 2015. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File

Jimmy Buffett is playing a rare show in South Mississippi. Here's how to get tickets.

By Jeff Clark

April 03, 2018 01:08 PM

Hattiesburg

The son of a sailor is coming home. Well, kind of.

Pascagoula native Jimmy Buffett is playing a rare, small show in South Mississippi. Buffett will play the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg on Thursday, April 26.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Saenger Theater box office and at Eventbrite.com. There is a two-ticket limit per person.

He will be joined by his Acoustic Airmen — Coral Reefers Mac McAnally, Robert Greenidge, Eric Darken, Nadirah Shakoor and Tina Gullickson, along with special guests Sonny Landreth and ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro.

A "Margaritaville-themed" party will be held in front of the Saenger at 5 p.m. on the day of the show.

Buffett graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

Buffett and the Acoustic Airmen will also play a set during the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 29.

A bridge in Jimmy Buffett's hometown of Pascagoula, Miss, was dedicated Sept. 19, 2015, in his honor. Buffett opened a brief concert about his hometown. John Fitzhughjcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

