Jimmy Buffett is playing a rare show in South Mississippi. Here's how to get tickets.

The son of a sailor is coming home. Well, kind of.
Pascagoula native Jimmy Buffett is playing a rare, small show in South Mississippi. Buffett will play the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg on Thursday, April 26.
Tickets to the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Saenger Theater box office and at Eventbrite.com. There is a two-ticket limit per person.
He will be joined by his Acoustic Airmen — Coral Reefers Mac McAnally, Robert Greenidge, Eric Darken, Nadirah Shakoor and Tina Gullickson, along with special guests Sonny Landreth and ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro.
A "Margaritaville-themed" party will be held in front of the Saenger at 5 p.m. on the day of the show.
Buffett graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
Buffett and the Acoustic Airmen will also play a set during the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 29.
