Want to be in a movie and attend a 'Motley Crue' concert and get paid? Here's how

If you're a fan of the rock band Motley Crue and movies, here's your opportunity to be a film extra and rock out at the same time.
The film "The Dirt," which is based on the band's best-selling autobiography is currently filming in New Orleans. And the producers of the movie are looking of extras, lots of extras, to recreate a classic concert scene for the film.
In a Facebook post made Tuesday, Central Casting announced that is seeking extras for the April 10 shoot.
Never miss a local story.
The best part about the shoot? You don't have to have any experience, just send your name, a recent photo and phone number to dirt@centralcasting.com and use ROCK 10 in the subject line. Also, be prepared to be on call for at least eight hours and take home $80 for your time.
Motley Crue called it quits on New Year's Eve 2015. The band last played The Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Nov. 5, 2014.
"The Dirt" stars Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee and Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments