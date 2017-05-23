Spend Memorial Day Weekend with Miranda Lambert at Bayou Country Superfest

Miranda Lambert is nothing if not prolific. She’s released six albums in just over 10 years, including her latest (and some would say greatest) “The Weight of These Wings” in November 2016. The double album was her first release since her highly-publicized divorce from country crooner Blake Shelton.
Lambert has also toured relentlessly since releasing her debut album “Kerosene” in 2005 as well as racking up several ACM and CMA awards. And she’s taped the venerable PBS staple “Austin City Limits” three times — the third was in April and will be shown later this year. And she’s organizing the “Muttnation March,” a June 8 march in Nashville to bring awareness to adopting animals from shelters.
So, yeah, she’s a busy woman.
With the summer music festival season about to be in full swing, Lambert will be one of several performers at the Bayou Country Superfest, which kicks off Friday at Champions Square in New Orleans. Lambert will headline the festival on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which also includes performances by Chris Lane, Rascal Flatts and Brooks and Dunn. Tickets start at $45 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. A full schedule for all three days can be found here.
I wanted to have every emotion on this record.
Miranda Lambert
You’re headlining the Bayou Country Fest in New Orleans. New Orleans is such musical city — do you have a special relationship with New Orleans?
I haven’t been able to spend a lot of time in New Orleans, but I hope to have a few extra days to hang out when I visit this time.
“The Weight of These Wings” was one of my favorite albums of 2016. It’s a pretty revolutionary album. Did you envision is as a double album like “Tusk” when you were recording it?
I didn’t set out to make a double album in the beginning, but as the process went on and I kept writing, it just felt right. I wanted to have every emotion on this record.
The production on “Weight” was a shift tonally for you, as well. Did you have an idea of how you wanted the album to sound?
We did switch it up a bit on this one. We used a small cozy studio in east Nashville. Glenn (Worf), Frank (Liddell) and I have worked together on my records in the past but it was my first time to work with Eric Massey. He is a gem. The musicianship and co-writes make this record a very collaborative one.
“To Learn Her” is easily one of the best country songs in any decade. You’ve told me before that you found your “inner Beyonce” on “Baggage Claim.” What was your inspiration for “To Learn Her.”
I think I just went back to my country music roots. At the end of the day, nothing gets to me like a real country song.
You recorded a song with Steve Earle for his latest album, which I can’t wait to hear. Are you a fan of his music?
I’m a huge fan of Steve Earle. He was and still is a huge influence on me. I really enjoyed writing and recording with him. He is such a great artist.
You also recorded with Willie Nelson a few years ago. Do you hope to work with him again? Vince Gill once told me that he had to record his vocals on “Faded Love” with Willie “one word at a time” because of Willie’s phrasing. Was it difficult for you?
It’s so surreal to sing with Willie. I just had to focus so I wouldn’t fan girl out. Willie is it!!
Is there anyone you want to record with? Are we going to get that Miranda Lambert/Chris Stapleton duet that we would all love to hear?
You’ll have to ask Morgane (Stapleton)! The boss lady! Hahaha. I love and respect both Chris and Morgane so much. We need them in country music.
