Recently released books follow a punk-rock theme

‘The Prodigal Rogerson. . .’ J. Hunter Bennett (Microcosm Publishing, ☆☆☆☆)
“The Prodigal Rogerson: The Tragic, Hilarious and Possibly Apocryphal Story of Circle Jerks Bassist Roger Rogerson in the Golden Age of L.A. Punk, 1979-1996,” released May 9, is Volume 4 in Microcosm’s Scene History Series. Its subject was a brilliant and probably deranged member of The Circle Jerks. He had a number of fake names, documents and backstories, and bailed on the Jerks by stealing their van and driving away during band trouble.
The book is slim, but the story of Rogerson’s life is a tale too twisted to be believed. It also predictably doesn’t end well; but Circle Jerks fans and/or curious folks will enjoy Bennett’s writing.
‘Snake Pit 2007,’ Ben Snakepit (Microcosm Publishing,☆☆☆☆)
I’m a big Snake Pit fan, and wanted to see how Ben’s daily diary comics had evolved over the years. In 2007, Ben was working at the video store on the cover, getting to know his eventual wife, Karen (who is blonde with dreads early on), and playing drums in a band called Party Garbage.
Ben’s art has vastly improved over the years, thanks in part to the desk purchased Dec. 14, 2007. More important, Ben picked up Peeber (as a puppy) on Dec. 26, 2007. Boy, has HIS appearance changed over time!
This is a delightful book!
‘Snake Pit 2008,’ Ben Snakepit (Microcosm Publishing,☆☆☆☆)
Skull-surrounded page numbers to match Ben’s T-shirt, a brown Peeber on the cover, Karen’s hairdo changes, Party Garbage’s UK tour followed shortly afterward by breakup, Ben getting into another band a few months later as bassist, co-habitation with Karen and Peeber, a pasted-over page 61, cutting back on monster-filled parties and more. Peeber’s looks are evolving as he grows.
Fans will enjoy this book, as well.
Looking back
Eagle Rock Entertainment has provided lots of musical/visual items since I have been doing this column. Recently, I re-reviewed “The Everly Brothers Reunion Concert: Live At The Royal Albert Hall,” “Band Du Lac: One Night Only Live” and “Cream: Disraeli Gears.”
The Everlys had been apart since 1973 when they reunited for this hit-filled concert backed by a British band led by guitarist Albert Lee. Band Du Lac is a superstar-laden group led by Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker. The Cream program is part of the Classic Albums series featuring commentary from former Cream members and others.
X at One-Eyed Jacks in New Orleans
One of America’s classic country-punk bands will appear May 18 at One-Eyed Jack’s in the Big Easy. If you go, let me know and I’ll mention the trip.
