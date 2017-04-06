Olivia Newton-John will make ‘magic’ Saturday in Biloxi

Olivia Newton-John is one of the most beloved singers in the world. Her hits include “Let Me Be There,” “Magic” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” She is also an activist, actress and a cancer survivor.
She is well known for her roles in the films “Grease” and “Xanadu,” as well as the TV series “Sordid Lives.”
On Saturday, she will bring her four decades of hits to the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
“I’ve been to Biloxi a few times,” she said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “The last time I came down, you had just had that terrible storm — the people were always lovely there and I’m looking forward to coming back.”
In October 2106, she released “Liv On,” an album she made with Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky. She recorded it after her sister lost her battle with cancer. Newton-John also recently completed a three-year residency at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.
I like all of my songs — I’m very lucky that I don’t have to sing a bunch of things I don’t like.
Q: Were you able to do any touring while you were doing the residency?
A: I was able to do some mini-tours while I was there. I did little runs here and there. I really enjoyed the routine of being in the same place and sleeping in the same bed. Everything was consistent. It was a great experience. I went to do a year and ended up doing three.
Q: Regarding the “Liv On” album, you’ve worked with Beth Nielsen Chapman before, who is also a cancer survivor — how did Amy Sky come into the mix?
A: Amy is an amazing singer/songwriter — she lives in Canada and I’ve known her for about 20 years. We’ve worked together before. My sister died very suddenly about three years ago and it was a horrible shock. We were very close and she was a very healthy person. She got a brain tumor and she died within six weeks. After about six months, I wrote a song for her and I called Amy. We talked about the fact that there really isn’t music for people that are going through grief and we decided that was something we should do. We invited Beth to join us because she had just lost her husband and she was glad to do it.
The three of us got together and wrote some new songs and re-recorded some songs we were known for around that subject.
Q: Do you get a lot of response from people about the album?
A: Yes, a lot. When we do the “Liv On” concerts, we have a section in the show where we ask people to share stories. It was really amazing the amount of people that wanted to talk. It’s been a very healing experience.
Q: Do you have any plans to make another record? Is there a producer you would like to work with?
A: Maybe. I’ve worked with David Foster, and John Farrar has been my longtime producer — he produced all of my biggest hits. I’m always happy to work with John again if he wanted to.
I don’t know what’s next, really. I always think this is the last thing I’m going to do and then something interesting comes up. I enjoy the freedom I have in my life, but it was also nice to have a record company build you up and build careers. It’s very difficult now. It’s a very different world, but I’ve enjoyed both the record companies and doing my own thing.
Q: You’ve always had crossover success with pop and country music — “If You Love Me,” “Please Mister Please” and even “A Little More Love” from “Totally Hot” — do you consider yourself more of a pop singer or a country singer?
A: I’m a singer. I sing all kinds of music and I love them all. In my show, I take you on a journey through all of that music. I felt very fortunate that I like all of my songs — I’m very lucky that I don’t have to sing a bunch of things I don’t like.
Q: After the success with “Grease” and “Totally Hot,” did you ever worry about being overexposed?
A: I think I’ve always felt blessed and fortunate. I took measures to make sure that I wasn’t overexposed. I didn’t take on too many things at the time to where people would be sick of me.
